Northland Pioneer College has a vacancy on the governing board due to the resignation of James Matteson representing District 4. To qualify for this vacancy you must live in the boundaries of District 4. The length of this appointment is through Dec. 31, 2020. The Navajo  County Superintendent of Schools Office is requesting interested candidates in being appointed for the vacancy to call the office for an application. Call 928-524-4204 or email Jalyn.gerlich@navajocountyaz.gov for more information,.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.