NPC hosts community 'Make-a-Thons' for Empty Bowls project

SHOW LOW — Arizona is tied at fifth in the nation for overall food insecurity. One in four households in Navajo County and one in three households in Apache County do not know where their next meal will come from. That’s nearly 40,000 White Mountain area residents. According to Feeding® America’s “Map the Meal Gap” study, Apache County has the state’s highest rate of food insecurity (24.2 percent) with Navajo County coming in a close second (20.9 percent).
In response to the local need, Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) Visual Arts Department will host its fifth annual Empty Bowls Community Event Friday, Nov. 22 to benefit the Love Kitchen. The Love Kitchen is the only soup kitchen in the White Mountains and serves fresh food and hot meals to hundreds of people each week. In preparation for this community event, NPC invites the public to participate in two bowl “Make-a-Thons.”
The bowl “Make-a-Thons” will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and from 12-4 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, at the NPC Show Low campus, in Room 104 of the Aspen Center. Larger groups of four or more should contact Magda Gluszek, NPC art faculty in charge of the project at least 24 hours in advance to schedule a making time.
“No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome to come help create the handcrafted bowls for the event,” said Gluszek, who is also a well-known ceramicist. “This is a great experience for the whole family. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness of food insecurity in our communities and to create something unique, using not only your hands but also your heart.”
“Empty Bowls is an international nonprofit grassroots effort by ceramicists and educators,” Gluszek explained. “The bowls created during the community ‘Make-a-Thons’ will be used to serve a simple meal of soup and bread during NPC’s Empty Bowls event. A cup of hot soup and a slice of bread. That’s the daily meal for many in our communities facing food insecurity.”
For a donation of $10 at the Empty Bowls Community Event, you’ll receive one of the uniquely handcrafted bowls filled with soup from Persnikkity’s in Show Low and a portion of bread from Karen’s Cafe in Lakeside.
The Empty Bowls Community Event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, or until the soup and bread run out, at the NPC Show Low campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, in the Aspen Center, Room 103. Enter the campus from W. Whipple. The Aspen Center is the building closest to Whipple.
All proceeds go to The Love Kitchen in Pinetop to aid in the fight against hunger in our communities. The event has raised over $5,000 in years past for the Love Kitchen.
For more information about the Empty Bowls project, contact Gluszek at 532-6176.
