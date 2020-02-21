Northland Pioneer College will host a creative clay class at its Show Low Campus, Aspen Center, room 104 on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m. starting Feb. 24 and running through May 11.
An instruction to building ceramics by hand, students will hear to make a series of functional and decorative items using various building and surface techniques. This course is geared towards students with little or no experience in clay.
Students who are more seasoned in the ceramics arts are also welcome to further their skills through independent study.
For more information, visit www.npc.edu/non-credit-classes.
