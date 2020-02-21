A six-hour grant writing workshop has been scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NPC's Snowflake Campus, learning center room 102.
This workshop will help the learner better understand: how to read a funding notice; program design and plan implementation basics; completing a grant application; how to find grants; how to analyze a grant application; and review of successful proposals.
Instructors encourage you to bring grant applications, funding notices and proposals that you want to work on with you to the workshop.
For more information, visit www.npc.edu/noncredit-classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.