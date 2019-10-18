NPC offers new weekly Pilates fitness class

SHOW LOW — Northland Pioneer College (NPC) is launching a new Pilates fitness class at its White Mountain Campus in Show Low. The class begins Oct. 22 and will be held every Tuesday through Dec. 10, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. in RM 111 of the Aspen Center.
All fitness levels are welcome. “The class is designed to proportionately tone and strengthen the whole body, improve balance and flexibility, and create a strong mind/body connection,” explains instructor Anna Sherman Elkins. “Students will learn to execute movement mindfully from the foundation of a solid core connection,” she continues. “By building true core strength, students will find it easier to execute their daily tasks, whether labor or sport. The goal of each class is that you leave feeling better and stronger than when you arrived.”
Sherman Elkins has been involved with the Pilates community for nearly a decade. She completed her first training module in Manhattan, New York and went on to complete her BBU (Balanced Body University) education through an extensive apprenticeship in Paradise Valley. She is now considered a third-generation Pilates instructor under the legacy line of Lolita San Miguel. She also has training in Barre Above, TriggerPoint Therapy myofascial release, TRX suspension training and has completed 1.0 and 2.0 of Pilates Suspension Method.
The class is limited in size and is first-come first-served. For more information visit www.npc.edu/noncredit-classes. Register online at https://registration.xenegrade.com/northlandpioneercollege.
