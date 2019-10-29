Interested in a career that profoundly impacts the lives of children and their families? If you enjoy children and have a talent for reaching them, you can make an impact on the world through a career in education. Find out more about the education program opportunities Northland Pioneer College offers during one of the college’s upcoming Fall open houses.
The first open house will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Show Low Campus, in Aspen Center room 110. The second is slated for the Holbrook Campus, in the Tiponi Board Room from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
The open houses are free and open to the public. Meet with faculty and current NPC education students to learn more about the college’s programs and the steps needed to enter a fulfilling career in education.
Information will be available on Early Childhood and Elementary Education degrees and certification as well as on NPC’s partnerships with both NAU for Elementary and ASU for Secondary Education Certifications.
“School districts are among the largest employers in NPC’s service area,” says Gail Campbell, NPC’s associate dean of Education & College Career Preparation. “With 22 public school districts and 35 Bureau of Indian Education Schools, NPC helps supply the local workforce and meet the undeniable need in the area for quality teachers,” Campbell continues. In addition, NPC’s Early Childhood Education program offers direct to work degrees and certifications for those interested in entering careers in early education (for children birth through age eight). “A child’s earliest years are a critical period for learning and development,” Campbell explains. “At NPC we understand how important early childhood development is, and our program emphasizes child-centered, developmentally effective and culturally sensitive practices.”
For more information on these and other public events going on at Northland Pioneer College, visit www.npc.edu/calendar.
