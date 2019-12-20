NPC sets auditions for spring production of The Subject

SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR – Northland Pioneer College is conducting auditions for this spring’s world academia theatrical premier of The Subject, by Carolyn Kras, on Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 14 and 16, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s), Performing Arts Center on the Snowflake/Taylor Campus.
In a theatrical reminder that sexual assault is not just a modern-day plight, The Subject examines the contemporary global crisis of sexual assault cover-ups through dramatizing one of history’s most hushed-up rapes. Princess Sophia’s dysfunctional U.K. royal family is made up of her notoriously angry father King George III, drug-dependent mother Queen Charlotte, promiscuous brother Ernest, and five eccentric sisters (a confident stutterer, an agoraphobe, an artist, a bossy fashion plate, and an ardent teen). When Sophia is raped and fights to bring the criminal to justice, her family devises a cover-up for fear of losing the throne.
Kras’s play has spurred a global theatrical movement among theatres, Universities and other groups titled The Subject Project, an effort to raise awareness of sexual assault issues worldwide (for more information visit https://thesubjectproject.wordpress.com).
“For all the emotional weight the script contains, it also has some surprising use of humor which leavens the mood which could otherwise be very heavy,” says Performing Arts Director Dr. Mike Solomonson. “I’m really intrigued by Carolyn Kras’s play. The script’s ability to blend historical figures with contemporary issues relating to sexual assault and harassment is very powerful and memorable,”
The Subject has gained popularity with 21 readings (and counting). It was commissioned by the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright LUSK award, had a United Nations Orange Day reading in London, and was developed in Antaeus Playwrights Lab. “The sheer number of readings the script has received makes one feel it is definitely ready for a Theatre company to stage what I feel is a very worthy script,” Solomonson explains.
Those interested in auditioning are encouraged to prepare a one-minute comic or dramatic monologue. The majority of the audition process will consist of cold readings from the script. The play has roles for seven women, five men and six of either gender. Rehearsals will be held primarily on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-10 p.m.
There will be six spring performances: Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, and Thursday through Saturday, April 30 – May 2. All showings will be at 7 p.m. with the exception of a 2 p.m. matinee performance Saturday, May 2.
Questions about auditions for The Subject or on the 2020 spring play can be directed to Performing Arts Department Chair, Dr. Mike Solomonson at 928-536-6217.
