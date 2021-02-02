The Northland Pioneer College annual Juried High School Art Show will be held online this year.
The deadline to enter is March 1.
Seniors can win art tuition scholarships to NPC, and they do not need to be enrolled in an art class to enter the contest.
The entry form can be downloaded at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.
For more information, call Magda Gluszek, faculty/gallery director, at 800-266-7845 ext. 6176 or 928-532-6176 or send an email to magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.