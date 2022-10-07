Nutrioso Community Association will host the Sixth Annual Holidayz Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 15 at the Nutrioso Community Center located at 2016 #8 in Nutrioso, AZ. The public is invited to get a start on their holiday shopping at this gathering of local artisans and crafters. Our kitchen will be open with a scrumptious menu including breakfast burritos, hearty soups, chili & cornbread, meatball sliders, nachos, and a variety of sweet treats for sale throughout the bazaar.

