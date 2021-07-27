The 48th annual Nutrioso barbecue and dance sponsored by the Nutrioso Community Association will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday featuring food trucks, music, craft booths, raffles and a silent auction.
Nutrioso is nine miles north of Alpine. The barbecue and other events will take place at the old schoolhouse in Nutrioso right off the highway.
