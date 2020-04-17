Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
Governor Ducey and DES have submitted several requests to FNS to implement program changes to strengthen food security among Arizona families. To date, the federal agency has authorized the following changes:
Waiving interview requirements when determining eligibility, unless more information is needed from the applicant;
Temporarily suspending work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents participating in SNAP;
Increasing SNAP benefits to the maximum allotment for two months due to pandemic-related economic conditions;
Extending certification periods by 6 months for recipients due to renew benefits in March, April and May;
Allowing participants to purchase hot and prepared food sold in grocery stores;
And allowing for verbal attestation in place of a signature on SNAP applications when necessary.
Arizonans currently receiving food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be able to use benefits for online food purchases with currently-authorized SNAP online retailers, Walmart and Amazon.
DES will continue to work with federal partners to provide greater assistance to Arizona families in need. To apply for Nutrition Assistance, visit healthearizonaplus.gov or call 1-855-432-7587, 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
