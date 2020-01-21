Emotional Resolution with Sandee Mac will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Lodestar Self Care Center in Vernon/Concho area. Sandee Mac is a certified Emotion Code practitioner and will offer a class to help us learn how to release trapped or underlying emotions in order to achieve abundant health, love and happiness.
Suggested workshop donation is $20 (scholarships and sliding fee scale available). To register, call 928-587-1660 or email bhockabout@gmail.com.
