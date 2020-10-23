PINETOP-LAKESIDE – High Country Art Gallery's last day of business for the winter will be this Sunday, October 25th. If you have any last-minute gifts or artwork that you'd like to consider, keep this in mind. We will re-open for the 2021 season in May. If we don't see you before then, have a safe and fun winter! Thanks so much for your support and business during this rather difficult 2020 season!
Oct. 25 last day of season for High Country Art Gallery
