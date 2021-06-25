The Show Low Library Friends have a great collection of very old books donated over the past year and will have these available on sale for $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperback over the coming weeks.
The books will be displayed on the cart in front of the used books room and on two shelves inside the used room. If you are a collector you might find just the right book for you.
All proceeds benefit the Show Low Public Library.
