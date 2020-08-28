The Old McNary Reunion will take place Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at Woodland Lake Park Ramada #2, in Pinetop.
Masks, hand sanitizer, and as usual food, drinks, and the essential name tag will be provided. They will forego all hugs and handshakes this year so everyone may each return next year. Same time, same place. Keep healthy, be safe and we will see you then.
