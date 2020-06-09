Casa Malpais Archaeological Park in Springerville will be holding an open house on Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (weather permitting).
This happens to be the first day of summer — the Summer Solstice — which is a great time to see how shadows are cast upon the petroglyphs at the site.
Bring your camera.
Tour guides will be on hand at the site to answer questions. Tour fees will be waived for the event, but donations would be greatly appreciated.
Good walking shoes or hiking shoes are recommended, as the hiking trails are rocky and steep in some sections. No open-toe shoes are permitted.
Be sure to bring water, hats, sunscreen, etc, as temperatures can be extreme. No pets are permitted at the site — sorry.
Along with visiting the site, be sure to stop by the Casa Malpais Museum located inside the Springerville Heritage Center at 418 E Main Street in Springerville. Free museum admission.
For information, call 928-333-5375.
