The public is invited to a town hall meeting, "The Dangers of Opioid Usage," will be held Tuesday, March 3, at Winslow High School performing arts center, 600 East Cherry Street in Winslow, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Learn about opioid addiction, learn the signs and symptoms of opioid usage and engage the panel with your questions.
Panel members will include: Dr. Steven Dudley, director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center; Dr. Nate Velez, Equality Care Center, Jacque Gencarelle; U.S. DEA; Daren Fry, Community Bridges; Brock Bevell; Blue Vase Recovery Center; Randy Moffitt, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas; Sydney Fox, Center for Disease Control; Vicky Solomon, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention; Dan Brown, Winslow Chief of Police.
Free Naloxone available on request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.