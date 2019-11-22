Howell-Norton VFW Post 8987 is taking orders for Thanksgiving home delivered meals on Thanksgiving Day for the elderly, homebound, disabled citizens in the Round Valley area. Take home Thanksgiving 'take and bake' boxes are also available to veterans and their families Nov. 27, to be picked up at 593 N. Main St. in Eagar.
Call 928-333-4634 for more information.
