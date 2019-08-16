The Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society will have a potluck and presentation on medical facilities in the White Mountain area at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Timber Mesa Fire Station 2922 White Mt.Blvd. Kirk Webb, President of the P-L Historical Society, will lead the discussion following the potluck.
Don’t forget to purchase Milk Can Dinner tickets Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Timber-Mesa Fire Station door or at the P-L Chamber of Commerce. The Historical Society dinner is a annual event. The cost is $10 for society members and $12 for non members. There is a family discount with children under 6.
The dinner includes a drink and dessert. Try your luck on winning a fun raffle basket or a door prize. Bring your friends and family for a great time. The Society is a non profit and all profits benefit the P-L Museum.
