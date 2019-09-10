The Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Lakeside Fire Station 13, 2922 W. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. The speaker will be Carol Sletten at 5 p.m. Join for a potluck at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 928-368-8123.
