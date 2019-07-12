The Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society will meet Tuesday, July 16, at the Timber Mesa Fire Department, 2922 White Mt. Blvd in Lakeside, starting with a potluck at 4:30 p.m. A presentation with Ranger Rick will begin at 5 p.m. talking on the history of Arizona Rangers Show Low Co. The community is invited.
Additionally, announcements will made on the historical society’s coming events including an Encore Yard Sale Saturday, July 27.
Your donations to the sale will be appreciated. Call 928-368-8123, to make arrangements regarding donations.
