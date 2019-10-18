The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Drive in Lakeside announces the following activities:
• Oct. 22: During their 10 a.m. Story Time, kicking off the Hunger Hero drive they will be collected the following items for Backpack Snacks, a group of the White Mountains collecting snacks to be given to children of the White Mountains school districts. Their mission is to keep children from being hungry on the weekends when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch. They are be collecting soup cans with pull tops, fruit cups and granola bars. The drive will runs through Nov. 19, with the final collection party at the 10 a.m. Story time.
• Oct. 24: the Library welcomes members of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office staff from 1-2:30 p.m. Casework staff from Senator Sinema’s office will provide the public information about federal agencies and help with government procedures. Although they cannot force an agency to expedite a case or act in your favor, they are able to request information on your behalf, urge fair and fast consideration of your case, and facilitate certain administrative processes. Their office can assist with federal issues, including: Social Security and Medicare, small business concerns, student loans, military and veteran affairs, passport inquiries, Internal Revenue Service, Federal Worker Injury Compensation, Citizenship and Immigration, Disability Services, Service Academy Nominations.
