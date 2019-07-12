Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Drive in Lakeside, will host the following events in July.
Graphic Novel for Teens 13-plus at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15.
Early Reader SRP Story time for ages 1-5 years, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. July 16.
SRP Projects and Crafts for ages 6-12 at 10 a.m. and adults/teens at 3 p.m. Wednesdays, July 16.
Community Talk- an adult discussion on Climate Change with Evan Wise Friday, July 12, at 5 p.m.
A special showing of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at 1 p.m. on the big screen, July 15.
Graphic Novel Exhibition at 4 p.m. July 24. Take a tour of the young author’s works in progress.
Brain Time classes for up to 3 years at 11:30 a.m. starting July 15 through Aug. 19
For more information or questions, contact the programs librarian at 928-368-6688 ext. 2.
