Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library is hosting a graphic novel exhibition at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Come and take a tour of our young author’s work in progress. After a six week class, the authors are ready to share the process of creating their graphic novel. Join the library for a tour of each author’s display. Light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 1595 Johnson Drive in Pinetop-Lakeside
For more information, call the programs librarian at 928-368-6688, ext. 2.
