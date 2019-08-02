P-L Police promotes National Night Out Aug. 6

Pinetop-Lakeside Police are participating in the National Night Out 2019, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex, 1101 S. Woodland Road in Lakeside. Meet members of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department will enjoying free hamburgers and hot dogs. Also featured will be a charity dunk tank, face painting, and live music with Pinetop-Lakeside's Steve Bacon, and K9 demonstration.
For more information, call Barb Lee at 928-368-8800.
