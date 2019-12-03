Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1595 Johnson Drive in Lakeside, will host a Community Christmas Party Thursday, Dec. 19.
A ham and turkey dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. Cos is $6 for seniors (60-plus), adults $7 and children $5.
A white elephant gift exchange will take place after lunch. Please keep gifts fun or thoughtful and under $10.
Reservations are needed at least 24 hours in advance. Contact Megan at 928-368-5869 for more information or to reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.