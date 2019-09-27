Once again, High Country Art Gallery invites residents and visitors to join to paint the aspens the week of Oct. 7. Well-known landscape painter Gwen Ethelbah will conduct a series of classes and trips to some of her prime tree viewing locations in the area for a “plein air” experience. Students, experienced and beginner, will have the opportunity to take art supplies with them on field trips and paint on site. This event is free and open to the public.
The paintout is scheduled for Monday through Thursday during the first full week in October. Attendees are invited to meet at the High Country Art Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. (across from the Safeway in Pinetop). Register at the gallery for specifics, since weather and location can vary.
In addition, Ethelbah will conduct a series of classes on Painting the Nature in Nature weekly Friday mornings at the gallery. For more information about the class, contact her at pentemeyer@gmail.com
The results of the Paintout will be exhibited during a show in the gallery, Paint the Aspens, through October. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Community members unable to attend the excursion but interested in displaying aspen artwork are encouraged to drop work off at the gallery.
To register for the Paintout, call 928-274-6173.
High Country Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
