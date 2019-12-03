Parent's and kids night out for ages 5-12, will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Springerville Heritage Center, Udall-Johnson Room, 418 E. Main Street, entrance in back of building.
Here's your chance to run errands or shopping without kids, treat yourself to a well-deserved date night and enjoy a quiet evening at home.
Kids will enjoy pizza, drinks and snacks, holiday arts and crafts, games and activities, photos with fun holiday props and movies.
Cost is $5 per child. Register by Dec. 6, space is limited.
For reservation form stop by the Heritage Center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 928-333-2656, ext. 230 or email ssells@springervilleaz.gov.
