The White Mountains of Arizona Parkinson’s Support group, sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, hosts a monthly meeting on the third Wednesday of each month for those afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease. The next meeting will take place from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at White Mountain Bible Church located at 3171 Show Low Lake Road. Mark Schermer, a Voice Therapist from Summit Healthcare, will be a guest speaker. Supporting friends and family are welcome. For more information, contact Lee Crozier at 602-541-2047

