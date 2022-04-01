The following are events planned by the Show Low Parks and Recreation Department:
Show Low Recreation Swim Team
Monthly Practices: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center
Time: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Ages: 5-17
Cost per month: $25 per participant, $85 for four or more family members (immediate only)
Show Low Swim Team is a recreational swim program. Swimmers must be able to swim the minimum skill requirement for participation. Swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards freestyle and backstroke non-stop and without assistance.
Summer Coed Softball Registration
When: March 1 to April 8
Cost: $375 per team
Games will play on Thursday nights beginning in early May.
Wild Hare Color Run Registration
When: March 1 to April 1
Cost: $25 adults and youth 13 and over, $15 youth 12 and under
All Ages
Make your Easter extra colorful with the Wild Hare 3K Color Run on Saturday, April 9. Adults and kids will get a little more color added to their day as they hop, run, jog and walk for fun and fitness on the 1.8-mile loop. Registration after April 1 will be accepted if space permits but will include a $5 late fee per participant. No race day registrations will be accepted. Includes race day tee and finishers medal. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the new pavilion at Show Low City Park. The run will begin with a Wild color toss at 8:30 a.m. followed by waves of runner. After the run stay and enjoy the Egg-Cellent Hunt & Dinosaur Adventure beginning at 10 a.m. for kids up to 10.
Where: City Campus Training Facility, Rec Room 1, 620 E. McNeil
Time: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
Suitable for dogs six months and older
Cost: $130 per dog
Teach your dog to sit, lay down, stay, focus, come and greet politely using force-free, science-based training methods. Note classes do use food to train. Register online at www.showlow.activityreg.com. For more information call (928) 358-5171.
