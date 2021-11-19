The Show Low Parks and Recreation Department has the following events:

• Kid’s Night Out

When: Friday, Nov. 19

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Age: 5-12

Cost: $10 per participant (Must pre-register)

Kids enjoy dinner, swimming and a treat at the end! Register online at showlow.activityreg.com. Limited space available.

• Family Appreciation Night

When: Monday, Nov. 22

Where: Show Low Family Aquatic Center

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Age: All

Cost: Free

Bring your family to a free family swim. There will be raffle prizes throughout the night.

Free Movie Night

When: Friday, Nov. 26

Where: Show Low City Campus Gym

Time: Starts at 7 p.m.

Age: All ages

Cost: Free

Bring a bean bag, chair or blanket to watch "Abominable," a heartwarming adventure. Concessions available.

Frosty’s Flannel 5K registration

Cost: $20 per participant 12 and older, $15 per participant ages 5-11 and kids 4 and under are free (no beanie)

Join us Saturday, Dec. 4 at Show Low City Park Old Pavilion for a Frosty morning of fun for the whole family! Pre-registration is required for the fun run! Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m. Run/walk will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will receive a commemorative beanie and finishers a medal for their efforts.

Zumba Fitness Dance

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays

Where: Show Low City Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeil

Time: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Age: 7 years and up

Cost: $50 for 10 punch pass, $80 for 20 punch pass (non-refundable, non-transferable) or $6 per person drop-in

Zumba is a combination of Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training – fast and slow rhythms. It’s a great cardio workout. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs or online at showlow.activityreg.com.

To register go to showlowaz.gov. For more information about any of these functions call 928-532-4130.

Youth basketball league

Nov. 15 through Dec. 26, register now

Divisions: First-second grades, coed; third-fourth grades, boys or girls; fifth-sixth grades, boys or girls

Cost: $40 per player

Games will be played on Saturdays beginning in January.

Register online at showlow.activityreg.com or in person at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. All proceeds benefit Show Low High School basketball. For more information call 520-221-1531.

4 Week Level 1 dog obedience crash course

When: Sundays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19

Where: Show Low City Campus Training Facility

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Suitable for dogs six months and older

Cost: $89 per dog

Teach your dog to sit, lay down, stay, focus and come and greet politely using force-free science-based training methods. Classes do use food to train. For more information call 928-358-5171.

