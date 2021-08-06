The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses and community members wanting to have some fun and be part of this year’s Taylor Sweet Corn Festival parade festivities on Sept. 4.
This year’s theme is “Corn To Be Wild!”
Contact the chamber at 928-536-4331 or stop by the office at 113 N. Main St. in Snowflake for more information or to get signed up.
