The Honor Guard of the White Mountains; consisting of members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907, American Legion Post 76, and VFW 9907 Auxiliary, will conduct a ceremony in honor of those Americans that died or suffered during the attack Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the Show Low Veterans Memorial Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Veterans' Memorial is located next to the Show Low City Hall building and across from the Library south of the intersection of E. Hall Street and N. 9th Street.
Please arrive at 9:45 a.m. to get set up for the memorial which will start at 10 sharp. There will be a static display of memorabilia set up at the Veterans memorial for participants to view and honor those who suffered on the day and days following the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.