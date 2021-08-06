Tonto Apache Tribal Chairman Calvin Johnson, the Payson Elks Lodge and the Rim Country Veterans invite the public to gather at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Tonto Apache Reservation Lot #10 located northeast past the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino as the Payson Honor guard hoists the American Flag during a flag ceremony and ribbon cutting.
Contact Art Schairer at 602-291-9922 for more information.
