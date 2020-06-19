Ballet White Mountains is performing "Peter and the Wolf" Saturday June 27, outdoors at THE RIM (Grace Camp), 6385 W White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Spaced seating on grass will be designated. Bring your own cushion, blanket or chair for more comfortable seating. The of program is 40 - 45 minutes long.
We were to do Peter and the Wolf in schools in April as an Outreach Arts Program. We had over 700 students planning to attend and then we had to cancel.
We are hoping the community will appreciate our efforts to provide entertainment to lift spirits, especially children's. Tickets can be purchased online at tututix.com/balletwhitemountains
We can accommodate only a limited number of people at the show, who are not able to order tickets online.
