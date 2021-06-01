Now is the time to enter Pet Allies’ third-annual raffle, the White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck.
Cost is $5 to enter and you could win $2,500, $1,000 or $500. Purchase a raffle entry at Jill Tinkel State Farm, Pet Allies clinic or shelter, or just go online to www.PetAlliesAz.org/duck.
Your purchase will save lives at the shelter. The drawing will consist of 5,000 rubber ducks in a simulated pond with three winning ducks. Come out to the event at the shelter at 2 p.m. on July 4 and see how it’s done. The shelter is at 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low.
