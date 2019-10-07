Pet Allies has new extended hours at its shelter located at 1181 E Thornton Road in Show Low (in the industrial park area). The shelter is now open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You, the citizens of Show Low and surrounded areas requested longer hours. Shelter staff listened. Please visit the shelter to look for your lost pet or adopt your new best friend. The shelter has over 90 cats and dogs available for adoption.

