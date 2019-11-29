SHOW LOW — This #GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, Pet Allies will participate in a global outpouring of giving.
Coming soon is Thanksgiving. Followed by Black Friday. Then Shop Small Saturday. Oh, Sunday, a day of rest. Then Cyber Monday. Now that all that feasting and shopping and a bit of rest has happened, it’s time to think about #GivingTuesday.
#GivingTuesday, taking place Dec. 3, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on #GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.
Pet Allies is one of many community organizations (also called non-profits or charities) who take part in this day to remember that the holidays are about giving, not only to family and friends, but also to the organizations such as Pet Allies. Your donations on #GivingTuesday will save lives at Pet Allies no kill animal shelter. You will help provide food, a warm and soft bed, medical care, and more, for homeless and unwanted animals in our town.
“The generous donations we receive on #GivingTuesday help save animals all year long. The average cost to care for a dog or cat at the shelter for one day is $7.32. Over 1,200 animals enter the shelter each year. #GivingTuesday donations save lives.” Per RJ Owens, Director at Pet Allies.
Founded in 2012, #GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. In just seven years, #GivingTuesday has radically changed how we think about generosity and showed just how much power communities everywhere have to create change.
“When #GivingTuesday launched in the U.S. in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral,” said Asha Curran, #GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for December 3, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”
Those who are interested in joining Pet Allies’ #GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://petalliesaz.org/how-to-help/givingtuesday.html For more details about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit the
#GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org),
Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
Pet Allies operates a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a pet food pantry, and funds these services with donations from generous members of the public, local business support, grants, and income from the Barkin’ Basement Thrift Store. The clinic (928-532-1602) and thrift store (928-537-1603) are located at 4050 S White Mountain Road in Show Low and the shelter (928-537-8009) is located at 1181 E Thornton Road in Show Low. The new consolidated location will be 1321 N 16th Street in Show Low. Currently administrative offices are at the 16th Street location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.