Petsense participating in adopt-a-thon

SHOW LOW — Petsense of Show will host the Petsense National Fall Adopt-a-thon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 5. The Show Low store will be joining over 150 Petsense stores nationwide in helping over 1,000 adoptable pets find loving families.
In Show Low, over 30 adoptable pets will be looking for their “Forever Homes” during this one day event. Participating groups include, Pet Allies, Humane Society of the White Mountains, and Round Valley Animal Rescue. Each adopting family will be given free products donated by participating Petsense partners, to help get their new furry, family member off to a good start.
Many other activities and in-store specials are being planned for the adopt-a-thon day including dog training demonstrations by Extreme K9s International.
For more information, call the store at 928-532-5330. Petsense Show Low is located at 4201 S. White Mountain Rd. in Park Pineway Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.