The Pinetop Fire Department and Arizona Game and Fish Department will be hosting Wildfire Preparedness Demonstration Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Game and Fish Department office at 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd.
The program will focus on how to create defensible space around your home can help protect you from wildfire.
The White Mountain zone experiences 15 to 17 critical fire weather days a year and there are 700 to 1,100 lighting strikes annually. Studies show as many as 80% of homes lost to wildland fires could have been saved if their owners had followed simple risk-reduction practices.
There will be International Association of Fire Chiefs staff present to answer any questions, presentations on what to look for and do when reducing fuels around your home from Pinetop Fire District staff and personnel on-site doing work.
