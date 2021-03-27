SHOW LOW - The Show Low School District is partnering with the Whiteriver Service Unit to provide its community members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The priority group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is Show Low School District community members that are 16 years of age and older. If you are unsure about eligibility come to the first event.
The Pfizer vaccine is a 2 dose series that needs to be administered 21 days apart. Currently there are two vaccine events scheduled to ensure both doses are available to participants. The first event is Tuesday March 30, 2021, and the second event will be held on Tuesday April 20, 2021. Both events are located at the Show Low High School Library on Cougar Lane and both are from 10:00AM to 6:00PM.
A limited number of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be on hand for eligible persons 18 years of age and older. Eligibility will be determined by vaccine event staff.
What to expect:
· Expect to fill out patient information forms with personal information for hospital records, Whiteriver Service Unit is a federally funded healthcare facility under Department of Health & Human Services and is required to follow all federal rules and regulations under HIPAA to protect all Personal Health Information (PHI).
· Expect guardians to accompany all minors
· Expect to bring a picture ID
· Expect to bring health insurance information, insurance is not required for vaccination
· Expect to wait 30 minutes after vaccination for observation
· Expect to wait in line
Individuals that shouldn’t get vaccinated at this event includes:
• Anyone scheduled for COVID-19 vaccine appointment, do not cancel your appointment
• Anyone that has a history of allergic reaction to vaccines
• Anyone that cannot return in 21 days for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine
• Anyone who is not age eligible
• Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 21 days or are still on quarantine
• Anyone that has received the Moderna vaccine
• Anyone who has received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of COVID-19 treatment
Special thanks to the White Mountain Apache Tribe for helping their neighbors by sharing their supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. On the White Mountain Apache Tribe Emergency Operations Center Facebook page they posted, “the hallmark of being neighbors is taking care of each other. “ Please give them a thank you by sending them a message. You can also send messages of appreciation to the @WhiteriverIHSHospital Facebook page.
