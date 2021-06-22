Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club is adding afternoon bingo at 2:30 on Thursdays starting June 24.
Many bingo players indicated they were unable to drive for bingo on Monday night so the Thursday afternoon session was added in Buck Springs Bar and Grill. Monday bingo games continue at 6:30 p.m.
There will be 12 games each day with one intermission and the cost is $20 to play. Bingo cards can be bought one hour before game time.
This year the group has added the game Bettie Boop for an additional $3.
