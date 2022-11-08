The Pinetop Fire District Board is accepting letters of interest to serve as a member of the Pinetop Fire District Board. Applicants must be a qualified elector of the Pinetop Fire District and residing in Pinetop Fire District. Interested persons should submit a letter of interest including a resume outlining their qualifications, and any personal information they wish to provide no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Send letters of interest and resumes to 1845 S. Pine Lake Road Pinetop, AZ 85935.

