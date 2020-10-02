While this year has been a very unconventional and challenging year, the Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society will be having our annual general meeting on October 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Station 13 in Lakeside, at 2922 West White Mountain Boulevard.
Our guest speaker will be Keith Johnson, Town Manager for Pinetop-Lakeside who will share with us some of the history of the town as well as where the town is headed for the future.
Remember to stay healthy and stay connected and at this meeting seating will be arranged for social distancing guidelines to be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.