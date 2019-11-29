The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside, will be celebrating its volunteers with a Tea & Talk at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. If you are interested in volunteering at the library joining them for this event will give you a peek into what it looks like to be a library volunteer.
The special events for the month of December include Cookies with Santa at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23. Parents are encouraged to bring cell phones or cameras and take pictures with Santa. Everyone is welcome to the Christmas Cookies provided by the library. This is a free event, open to all ages.
On Dec. 18, the library will be providing two sessions at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., to create take home ornaments. The library will provide the materials for everyone to make two ornaments each. This is a free event, open to all ages.
For questions, contact the library at 928-368-6688, ext. 2.
