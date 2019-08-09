The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside announces the following activities for August:
An Adult Craft Club Mondays at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own hand craft and work while you enjoy conversation with other like-minded crafters.
On Tuesdays, Story Time for children ages 1-5 years and their parents meets at 10 a.m. for books, crafts, songs and a movement.
Wiggle Worms for those walking through 5 years of age meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. for 20 minutes of developing body awareness and social skills by playing games and singing movement songs.
The Adult Chess Club and Mahjong Clubs meet Fridays at 3 p.m., on rotating Fridays.
Bookies book club meets on the second Friday of every month at 9:45 a.m. and the Mixed Minds book club meets the second Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m.
The last Wednesday of the month, at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 will be Sensory Story Time for those that fall within the Autistic Spectrum.
Fortnight play rotates on Fridays at 5 p.m., call the library for specific dates, as they change from month to month.
For more information, call Programs Librarian at 928-368-6688.
Other special events for August include:
There is one more class in the creative writing series held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.
Poetry Moment at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with local published author, join for an hour of poetry reading and discussion. Scottish-Born Author and Wordsmith, Alice Scott- Ferguson has created poems in reflections of life, loss, longing, and love.
On Aug. 28th at 5 p.m., the library welcomes Dr. T.J. Davis for a FRANK talk: We the People.
Dr. T.J. Davis, ASU, School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies
What does it mean to be a U.S. citizen? Few discussions directly address the question or the difference between citizens and others in the United States. What is it that makes or allows citizens to be different from others? What can or should citizens be able to do that others cannot or should not be able to do? Join us for this FRANK Talk to explore the meaning of citizenship and how it informs the values of civic life, and public participation and policy in American democratic institutions. Adult community members welcome for this discussion.
On Friday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. will be the Family STEM fun activity of the month. Bring the entire family for a fun learning experience that highlights Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.