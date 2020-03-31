The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, has reopened for curbside meals.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve a day before your meal and for more information.
The following menu
is for :April 1 - April 3
•Wednesday: Baked ziti, Italian blend veggies, spinach salad, cooked spinach, wg garlic bread, applesauce.
•Thursday: BBQ pork ribs, sweet potato, coleslaw, wg roll, strawberries.
• Friday: Baked potato bar, chili beans w/stewed tomatoes, broccoli, wg biscuit, pears.
