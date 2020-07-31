The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is opened for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pick up curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for August 3 - August 7:
• Monday: Lasagna, Italian break, vegetables, cooked spinach, WG garlic bread & applesauce.
• Tuesday: Chicken strips, sweet potato fries, green beans, WG biscuit, strawberries & cookie.
• Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich on WG roll, mashed potatoes, broccoli, romaine salad & mandarin oranges.
• Thursday: Orange chicken, brown rice, summer squash medley, green salad or cooked spinach & cantaloupe.
• Friday: Cheese enchiladas, black beans and rice, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, fiesta corn & apricots.
Serving a breakfast meal to go. This meal changes daily but includes; bread, bagels, donuts, fresh fruit, juice, eggs, and cereal as available. Patrons may pick up seven breakfast meals and seven lunch meals weekly. This may be inclusive of frozen meals to accommodate the weekend. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up curbside between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Breakfast bags are being offer free from 8:30-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
