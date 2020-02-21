The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, offers excellent dining, social activities, and exercise programs. The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thrift store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is offered Monday through Friday. If 60-plus the suggested donation is just $6 and includes entrée, full salad bar, homemade soup, drink and delicious dessert. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with soup and salad bar followed by the main course. Call 928-368-5869 the day before for reservations or no later than 10 a.m. the day of the meal. The center announces Matinee (every) Tuesday, free with purchase of your lunch, movie, popcorn and punch.
The following menu
is for Feb. 24-28:
• Monday: Roasted turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans and carrots, cornbread, mandarin oranges.
• Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole grain roll, peaches.
• Wednesday: Baked fish, Brussel sprouts, roasted red peppers, whole grain roll, fruit cocktail.
• Thursday: Beef broccoli stir fry, vegetables, brown rice, green salad, apricots.
• Friday: Cheese enchiladas, rice, corn with black beans, whole grain roll, citrus salad, cookie.
