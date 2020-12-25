The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, 1594 Johnson Lane in Lakeside, is open for inside, sit-down dining and for curbside meals for a $6 donation.
Call 928-368-5869 to reserve before 10 a.m. Pickup curbside 11-11:30 a.m.
The following menu is for Dec. 28-31
• Monday: Ham-and-cheese slider, tomato soup, mixed vegetables, berries
• Tuesday: Fish, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, fruit cocktail
• Wednesday: Chicken fettuccine, Italian-blend veggies, Caesar salad, spinach, Mandarin oranges
• Thursday: Black-eyed peas, ham, rice, collard greens, cauliflower, cornbread, ice cream
• Friday: Closed
